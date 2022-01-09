Governor grants full pardon to man convicted of murder

| By

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam has granted a full pardon to a man sentenced to life in prison in the 2002 killing of a pregnant woman and the shooting of her boyfriend. The Virginian-Pilot reports that Northam granted the “absolute pardon” Tuesday to Lamar Edward Barnes, now 40, in the slaying of Amy McRae, and the shooting of Mark King inside a house in Portsmouth.

“This absolute pardon reflects Barnes’ innocence of the convictions handed down to him in 2003, for which he has been incarcerated for nearly the last two decades,” Northam’s office said in a statement. King and McRae’s unborn baby daughter both survived. Barnes, who was then 20, maintained from the outset that he didn’t commit the crime. But following an August 2003 jury trial, Barnes was convicted and sentenced to life plus another 28 years behind bars.