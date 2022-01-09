VDOT warns of possible icy roads overnight

| By

SALEM – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is warning drivers to watch out for icy spots on roadways throughout western Virginia as low overnight temperatures may cause re-freezing of any moisture on roadways.

Precipitation continues throughout the Commonwealth, and VDOT crews and contractors are monitoring for icy spots that may impact overnight travel and Monday morning commutes. Early morning refreeze is expected to impact western Virginia as cold temperatures will freeze wet roads.