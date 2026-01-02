A series of new laws are now in effect across Virginia, impacting everything from hourly pay and unemployment benefits to how minors use social media and the costs of critical health screenings. The changes, which began Thursday, January 1, 2026, aim to adjust economic support for residents and introduce new consumer protections.

Economic Adjustments

Virginians earning minimum wage will see a 36-cent increase in their hourly pay, which rose from $12.41 to $12.77. The base pay for tipped workers remains $2.13 per hour, but their total earnings with tips must meet the new minimum wage standard.

Unemployment benefits have also been adjusted. Weekly payments will increase by $52 for new claims filed on or after January 1, providing additional support for those out of work.

Health and Safety Regulations

Several new laws address health care costs and food safety. Insurance companies are now prohibited from charging patients co-pays or other fees for breast cancer screenings, including mammograms and MRIs, when ordered by a doctor. Coverage for prostate cancer screenings has also been expanded to align with current American Cancer Society guidelines.

For families with young children, baby food manufacturers must now test their products for heavy metals. Companies are required to follow limits set by the Food and Drug Administration and disclose testing information on product labels and their websites.

Digital Protections for residents

A new law signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin limits social media use for minors under 16 to one hour per day on each platform. While this limit is the default, parents have the option to adjust the settings.

The state also strengthened protections against unwanted text messages. Under the Virginia Telephone Privacy Protection Act, residents can stop marketing texts by replying with “STOP” or “UNSUBSCRIBE.” Companies must honor the request for at least ten years.

New Financial Transparency

Anyone convicted of a traffic violation or crime can now request an itemized invoice from the court. The bill will detail all charges, outstanding balances, and payment history, offering greater transparency in the legal financial process.