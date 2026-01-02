A representative of the Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District went before the Botetourt County Supervisors to urge them to seek energy efficient and sustainable cooling practices at the proposed data center coming to the county. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more.

