After closing in May of 2021, the legendary Homeplace Restaurant in Catawba could be up and running again by Easter weekend. Owner Dustin Henegar, tells WFIR News the process to buy the Homeplace started last year when he and his wife met with the previous owners, the Wingate Family, and submitted an offer. He adds family will continue to be the heart and soul of the restaurant. Henegar says the goal has always been to reopen the Homeplace like it never closed. Henegar and his wife want to give back to the community by creating employment opportunities for those with special needs. Clark Palmer WFIR News.

Post navigation