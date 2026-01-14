A rail transfer project in the Shenandoah Valley is getting support from the Virginia Museum of Transportation. Earlier this month the Rails WITH Trails project was advanced by Transportation Secretary Shep Miller with the deciding vote after a vote by the Commonwealth Transportation Board resulted in a 6-6 tie. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more.

