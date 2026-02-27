Federal funding coming to Roanoke County looks to improve the McAfee Knob trailhead. WFIR’s Conner Arthur has that story:

Hikers trekking to the most photographed overlook on the Appalachian Trail will soon find a more organized start to their journey. Roanoke County officials announced Thursday that $6.3 million in federal funding is earmarked for massive upgrades at the McAfee Knob trailhead parking area.

The grant, secured through Congressionally Directed Spending with support from U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, targets a site that welcomes more than 50,000 visitors every year. For those who have struggled to find a spot along Route 311, the project promises to turn a chaotic mountainside shoulder into a modern transit hub.

Paving a Path to Safety

The National Park Service will lead the design and construction of a paved lot featuring 104 striped spaces, including ADA-accessible spots. Currently, the area relies on gravel and informal parking that often spills onto the highway.

“This funding is an important step forward for Roanoke County and the hikers who enjoy this iconic destination,” said Tammy Shepherd, chair of the Board of Supervisors. Shepherd noted the project will ease traffic congestion and improve safety at one of the community’s most valued landmarks.

Beyond parking, the upgrades include waterless restrooms to replace existing portable toilets and a permanent shelter for the McAfee Knob shuttle. Paula Benke, a transit planner for Roanoke County, described the engineering challenge as “trying to put a flat spot on the side of a mountain.”

Strengthening the Triple Crown

Improving this trailhead was a top priority in the 2024 Appalachian Trail Triple Crown Visitor Use Management Plan. The project also focuses on better pedestrian flow, connecting the new lot to the pedestrian bridge that opened over Route 311 in April 2025.

Linda Shannon Mulheren, president of the Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club, said the infrastructure will make the area easier for volunteers to maintain while providing a “safer, more enjoyable” experience.

While the funding is secured, a specific construction timeline remains under wraps. Benke noted that because this is congressionally directed spending, the county is waiting for further guidance from federal offices on when the money will be distributed. In the meantime, the seasonal McAfee Knob shuttle is scheduled to resume service March 6.

Paving the Way for the Triple Crown

The investment marks a collaborative effort between the National Park Service, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, and 29 other regional partners. Officials say the goal is to ensure the “world-class” hiking experience remains sustainable for future generations.