The 12th annual Gauntlet business mentoring and competition program that connects entrepreneurs and small startups with business mentors and networking opportunities, returns on February 3. Applications are being accepted now on the Advancement Foundation website for the mostly-virtual program. The Foundation has also launched a smaller, one-on-one program for High Growth and more Tech-focused startups, The Quest. Foundation president Annette Patterson was live on WFIR this morning. Hear the complete conversation below; watch it on Facebook.

