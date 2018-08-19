Murder suspect held without bond in Franklin County

From The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the homicide of Malcolm R. Ausborne, age 32, of Martinsville, VA.

On 8/18/2018 shortly after 3:00 AM, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call to Dawnridge Ln. in the Henry community of Franklin County on a report of a gunshot victim. A resident at the Dawnridge Ln. address placed the call to 9-1-1. Deputies arrived on the scene to find Ausborne in the doorway of the residence with a gunshot wound to the head.

Medical units from the Franklin County Department of Public Safety arrived on scene and attempted to resuscitate Ausborne without success.

According to a witness at the scene, Ausborne and Spencer were both at the residence drinking when an argument ensued. Franklin County deputies were also able to locate the suspect, Brian A. Spencer, at the residence, which belongs to Spencer.

Spencer was arrested and charged with second degree murder. Spencer is currently being held in the Western Virginia Regional Jail without bond. Anyone with additional information related to the homicide of Malcolm Ausborne is encouraged to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Capt. Caldwell at 540-352-5174.