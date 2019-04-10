Motorcyclist killed when two bikes crash on Blue Ridge Parkway

From the National Park Service: On April 9, 2019 at approximately 5:30 p.m. Blue Ridge Parkway Dispatch received a report of a fatal motor vehicle collision near MP 7 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Based on initial reports, a group of three motorcyclists were traveling northbound when the first bike entered a curve, lost control and laid his bike down. The operator of the second bike appears to have lost control while attempting to avoid the first operator and his bike. The second operator, a 41 year old male, was ejected from his bike, striking a guardrail, and was pronounced dead on scene. Virginia State Police were first on scene and are conducting the investigation. No additional details are available at this time.