Days before performing in Elmwood Park, group is on The Tonight Show

Perhaps you have not have heard of them, but one of the headliners for Saturday night’s Downtown by Downtown concert at Elmwood Park – Tank and the Bangas — will be on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon at 11:35 tonight if you want a preview. That Saturday concert in Roanoke is a ticketed event.

From Downtown Roanoke, Inc: Down by Downtown Music Festival presented by Wells Fargo in Roanoke, VA welcomes Spafford, Tank and the Bangas, and Rubblebucket at Elmwood Park Amphitheater on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Doors: 5 p.m. $25 advance | $32 gate | Age 12 and under enter free | $60 All-Access Pass

Spafford has recently been part of a meteoric rise in the jam scene, selling out shows across the country. They played Bonnaroo last summer and are known for captivating live performances featuring rock, funk, electronic, bluegrass, gospel, and more. Brian Moss (guitar), Jordan Fairless (bass), Andrew “Red” Johnson (keys), and Cameron Laforest (drums), combine for “electrofunk therapy” with strong vocals, tight harmonies, and catchy tunes.

You might know Tank and the Bangas as the 2017 winner of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Contest. The five-piece group has a rare knack for combining various musical styles — fiery soul, deft hip-hop, deep-groove R&B and subtle jazz — into one dazzling, cohesive whole that evokes the scope of New Orleans music while retaining a distinctive feel all its own. The Huffington Post says: “It’s music that you have to experience.”

Rubblebucket transforms crowds from a skeptical wall of people into one big, happy, silly, jiving, open-hearted mass with American art-pop and indie-rock. They are slated to play Bonnaroo this year shortly after the stop in Roanoke.

The partnership between Down by Downtown and Wells Fargo is part of a regional economic development initiative of the Roanoke Regional Partnership’s Roanoke Outside Foundation to add to the vitality of the community and help attract talent and business investment to the Roanoke Region of Virginia.