Missing person in Franklin County has been found

Subject has now been located

Moneta, Virginia (October 14th, 2021)–The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult. Matthew Carl Maffei of Jacksonville, Florida(white male/36years of age)was last seen walking on October 13th, 2021 from Sailors Cove Drive, in the Bernard’s Landing area. Direction of travel is unknown. He is approximately 5ft 9in, 220 pounds, wearing a black long sleeve shirt with Florida logo, green undershirt, black shorts and gray running shoes. He has tattoos on his left arm of an eagle, baseball bat and American flag. If you have seen orknow the whereabouts of Matthew Maffei or someone matching this description, please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.