Brandon Oaks has created a scholarship program for students on staff

| By

Seniors helping seniors – that’s what the Director of Communication at Brandon Oaks called residents’ efforts to provide high school seniors on staff with scholarships. Some of the high school seniors on Brandon Oaks’ staff were awarded scholarships ranging from $500 to $1,000 each, thanks to the interest of the seniors they serve every day. WFIR’s Emma Thomas, with details: