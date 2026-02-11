2025 represented the nation’s worst year for a measles outbreak in more 34 years, with 2000-plus confirmed cases and 3 deaths – a majority were unvaccinated, many involved children. More than 120 cases of measles reported in South Carolina to date, 400-plus infected along the Utah-Arizona border since last year. The majority of those cases were from a younger population that was unvaccinated. And the Virginia Department of health says six cases so far this year in the Commonwealth, mostly in Northern Virginia. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

