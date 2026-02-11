A gym in Troutville is holding a unique fundraiser this Saturday that involves punching a heavy bag like those boxers use to train. “Hands for Audrey,” invites teams to the Botetourt Training Center on Saturday for a heavy bag competition, from ages 6 and up in four age divisions. Harrison, who used to run Gator Boxing, says entry fees areMark Harrison is a long time local football coach and the person behind Hands for Audrey – raising funds for a two year old girl battling brain cancer: 60 dollars per each team of three; 100 dollar sponsorships for Saturday’s “Hands for Audrey,” are also available. Contact the Botetourt Training Center for or see Facebook for more details.

Post navigation