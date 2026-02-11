From the WFIR News room this is your Culture Calendar – With a look at some of the local events coming up this weekend and in the near future. Sponsored by the Roanoke Cultural Endowment.

Just in time for valentine’s day this weekend, the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra presents the Heart of Sibelius on Saturday and Sunday at Jefferson Center. A brand new community theatre group focused on growing African American theatre participation in Roanoke gets ready to make its debut a week from this Friday on February 20th at the Dumas Theatre in downtown Roanoke with Crowns – a gospel musical where the Sunday hats women wear to church plays a major role.

