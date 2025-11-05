McNamara will return to Richmond; says he can work with Democrats Gene Marrano November 5, 2025 1 min read The party at the top has changed – the Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General will all be Democrats after a clean sweep on election day – but Republican delegate Joe McNamara will return to Richmond in January, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports: Share: Post navigation Previous: Election 2025: How the Roanoke Valley votedNext: Narrow 2023 loss turns into victory for Lily Franklin in Virginia’s 41st District Related Stories 1 min read Two plays open this weekend; RSO with Beethoven at Jeff Center, artist receptions and the Blue Ridge Potter’s Guild show and sale Gene Marrano November 5, 2025 1 min read Narrow 2023 loss turns into victory for Lily Franklin in Virginia’s 41st District Web Staff November 5, 2025 3 min read Election 2025: How the Roanoke Valley voted Ian Price November 4, 2025