Voters across the Roanoke Valley cast their ballots Tuesday, revealing a distinct political divide between the city of Roanoke and its surrounding counties. While Roanoke City provided strong support for the Democratic ticket, voters in Franklin, Botetourt, Bedford, and Roanoke counties, along with the city of Salem, decisively favored Republican candidates in state and local races.

The split highlights different priorities across the region, even as Democrat Abigail Spanberger was projected to win the Virginia governor’s race statewide.

The following unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections are complete as of Tuesday night.

Roanoke City

In a stark contrast to its neighbors, Roanoke City voters overwhelmingly favored Democratic candidates.

Del. Sam Rasoul, a Democrat, was easily re-elected with nearly 70 percent of the vote, defeating independent Maynard L. Keller, Jr. Sheriff: Antonio D. Hash won the sheriff’s race with about two-thirds of the vote, defeating James W. Creasy.

Antonio D. Hash won the sheriff’s race with about two-thirds of the vote, defeating James W. Creasy. City Offices: John M. McNeil, Jr. (commonwealth’s attorney), Ryan S. LaFountain (commissioner of revenue), and Tasha L. Burkett (treasurer) all won their unopposed races.

Franklin County

With all precincts reporting, Franklin County voters gave strong support to Republican candidates, while some local races were decided by narrow margins.

In a close contest, Todd Austin Martin defeated Edward C. Jamison by just over 450 votes. Board of Supervisors: Nicholas D. Mitchell won the Snow Creek District seat with about 60 percent of the vote. In the Rocky Mount District, Mike S. Carter narrowly defeated W.B. “Billy” Ferguson by fewer than 80 votes. J. Mike Meredith ran unopposed in the Boone District.

Nicholas D. Mitchell won the Snow Creek District seat with about 60 percent of the vote. In the Rocky Mount District, Mike S. Carter narrowly defeated W.B. “Billy” Ferguson by fewer than 80 votes. J. Mike Meredith ran unopposed in the Boone District. School Board: Ron B. Shiflett (Snow Creek District) and Jeffrey T. Worley (Rocky Mount District) won their races. The Boone District seat was decided by write-in votes.

Roanoke County

Roanoke County voters gave strong margins to Republican candidates.

Republicans won all three seats representing the county: J. Christian “Chris” Obenshain (41st District), Joe McNamara (40th District), and Will P. Davis (39th District). Board of Supervisors: Phil C. North (Hollins District), David F. Radford (Windsor Hills District), and Tammy Entsminger Shepherd (Vinton District) all won re-election unopposed.

Phil C. North (Hollins District), David F. Radford (Windsor Hills District), and Tammy Entsminger Shepherd (Vinton District) all won re-election unopposed. School Board: In a tight race for the Windsor Hills District, Ryan M. White defeated Cheryl A. Facciani by just 60 votes. David M. Linden won the Hollins District seat, and Timothy D. Greenway was elected in the Vinton District.

Bedford County

Bedford County showed landslide support for the Republican ticket.

Republicans Eric R. Zehr (51st District) and Timothy P. Griffin (53rd District) each won with more than 75 percent of the vote. Board of Supervisors: Edgar R. Tuck (District 2), Charla Faye Bansley (District 3), and John R. Sharp, Sr. (District 4) all won their races.

Edgar R. Tuck (District 2), Charla Faye Bansley (District 3), and John R. Sharp, Sr. (District 4) all won their races. School Board: Jill C. Dobson won the District 4 seat with nearly two-thirds of the vote. Jordan A. Karnes (District 1) and Steven K. Hill (District 3) also won their seats.

Botetourt County

Voters in Botetourt County strongly favored Republican candidates.

Republican Terry L. Austin won decisively with more than 73 percent of the vote. Board of Supervisors: Tim T. Snyder won the Amsterdam District seat, and Linda M. Rottman was elected in the Buchanan District.

Tim T. Snyder won the Amsterdam District seat, and Linda M. Rottman was elected in the Buchanan District. School Board: Anna L. Weddle (Amsterdam District) and Jenny P. Wilson (Buchanan District) both won their elections.

Floyd County

Floyd County voters overwhelmingly supported Republican candidates.

Republican Wren M. Williams won handily with about 65 percent of the vote. Board of Supervisors: Jerry W. Boothe (District C) and Walter E. Phillips (District E) were elected.

Jerry W. Boothe (District C) and Walter E. Phillips (District E) were elected. Town of Floyd: William R. Griffin was elected mayor, while Bruce A. Turner and Chris J. Bond won seats on the town council.

Salem

Reporting is complete in the city of Salem, where voters favored Republicans.

Republican Joseph P. “Joe” McNamara won the city’s vote with more than 58 percent. City Offices: Several candidates ran unopposed, including Matthew J. Pollard for commonwealth’s attorney, Christopher G. “Chris” Shelor for sheriff, Kristie D. Chittum for commissioner of revenue, and Danielle C. Crawford for treasurer.