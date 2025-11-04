Democrat Abigail Spanberger is projected to win the Virginia governor’s race, a historic victory that will make her the first woman to lead the commonwealth. Both ABC News and The Associated Press have called the race, positioning the former congresswoman to defeat Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears in a key contest ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Spanberger’s victory flips partisan control of the governor’s office from outgoing Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. While official results are not yet certified, the projection gives Democrats a significant win in a closely watched election often seen as a national bellwether.

A Campaign Focused on the Economy

Spanberger centered her campaign on economic issues, pledging to lower costs for Virginians and protect the state’s economy . Her strategy also highlighted her support for abortion rights, a key issue in the last Southern state without new restrictions on the procedure. This approach appeared to resonate with voters more than Earle-Sears’ focus on cultural issues, including attacks on Spanberger’s stance on transgender student rights.

Voters in Arlington cited the current federal government shutdown and the Trump administration as key factors in their decision. Stephanie Uhl, 38, who works for the Defense Department, said that while she could afford to work without pay, she was bothered by how the shutdown “affects so many other people”. Another voter, 56-year-old Sherry Kohan, said her vote for Spanberger was a vote against former President Donald Trump.

National Bellwether

The race drew national attention as a potential referendum on Trump in a state he lost three times. Spanberger’s victory continues a historical trend in Virginia, which has often elected a governor from the party opposite the one holding the White House. Her campaign, which balanced economic arguments with her background as a former CIA case officer, may serve as a model for other Democrats in upcoming elections.

Despite a late-race controversy involving Democratic attorney general candidate Jay Jones, Spanberger maintained her lead. She condemned controversial texts sent by Jones but did not withdraw her endorsement, instead denouncing political rhetoric and violence from any source.