Narrow 2023 loss turns into victory for Lily Franklin in Virginia's 41st District Web Staff November 5, 2025 1 min read Amid a wave of Democratic victories across the Commonwealth last night, the 41st District stood out as one of several delegate seats to flip as WFIR's Conner Arthur reports: Lily Franklin