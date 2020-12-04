Man, woman fatally shot in Franklin County

The Franklin County sheriff’s office says a man and woman were fatally shot yesterday in the Union Hall area, and it appears the woman turned the gun on herself. She is identified as 65-year-old Elizabeth Schoppert — the man’s name has not yet been released. Investigators are still working to determine the full circumstances.

NEWS RELEASE: On December 3rd, 2020 just before 5:00 PM, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call from a female on Piney Point Rd. in Union Hall, stating that she had just killed someone and hung up the phone. A few minutes later the 9-1-1 center received a call from a male subject stating that his wife had just shot herself, also on Piney Point Rd. While deputies were in route, another 9-1-1 call was received from a motorist on Piney Point Rd. stating that they had located a male subject on the edge of the road that appeared to be deceased. When deputies arrived in the area, two victims were located, both at separate locations. One deceased male was located near the roadway and a female with life-threatening injuries was located at her residence a few hundred yards away. First responders attempted rescue efforts at the scene; however, the female died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. This is an ongoing investigation. We are awaiting additional information from the Medical Examiner’s Office regarding the official cause of death. ,