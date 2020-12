Roanoke Chief of Police Sam Roman Jr. on recruiting – and equity

Brooklyn-born and a former Marine, Sam Roman Jr. is now the Chief of Police in Roanoke City. He’s been on the force for more than two decades, with a stint as Lexington’s Chief of Police sandwiched in between. Retaining and recruiting police officers is a concern; Chief Roman discussed that in-studio with WFIR’s Gene Marrano, on this “Longer Listen” segment:

