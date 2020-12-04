VT mourns loss, celebrates life of four-legged mental health ambassador

Virginia Tech is mourning the loss of a valued member of the campus community, one who served an ambassador for mental health awareness and treatment. “Moose” was a Labrador retriever therapy dog who was present for more than 7,500 sessions at Virginia’s Tech’s Cook Counseling Center. He died this week from prostate cancer, and his loss was great enough to prompt a VT video celebrating his life. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more on the life of “Moose”.

Click here for Virginia Tech’s web page remembering Moose.