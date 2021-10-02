Man wanted for murder in North Carolina captured in Virginia

| By

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) – Authorities say a North Carolina man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend has been apprehended in Virginia. Police in Newport News, Virginia, say 27-year-old Travis Jefferson was taken into custody around 2 p.m. on Thursday. A news release says local officers along with the U.S. Marshal Service and Virginia State Police had been looking for Jefferson. News outlets report 21-year-old Nicoda Melvin was shot in the head in a home that the couple shared. The shooting happened on Sept, 19, three days before two of her relatives were shot and killed.