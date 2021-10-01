Shots fired on Melrose

(from Roanoke PD) On October 1, 2021 at approximately 3:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of shots fired in the 3100 block of Melrose Avenue NW. As officers were responding to that location, they were notified that an adult male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound had arrived via personal transport to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Officers who responded to the scene located evidence of a shooting, but no further injuries were reported to police. No suspects were located on scene. Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was in a vehicle traveling West when he was struck by gunfire. The victim then drove to Salem Turnpike/Melrose Avenue NW where he left his personal vehicle and was transported to the hospital in another vehicle.