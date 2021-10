First booster-focused clinic at Berglund Center is a “sell out”

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts held its first mass clinic focused on that 3rd Pfizer “booster shot” at the Berglund Center today. Communications officer Christie Wills says they filled all 1400 slots available – and they will schedule another one at the Berglund Center next week. Wills also says if you show up not sure of booster shot eligibility they can pull up vaccine records to confirm that.