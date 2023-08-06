Man sustains serious injuries during NW Roanoke shooting

On August 6, 2023 at approximately 1:25 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of shots fired in the area of 8th Street and Gilmer Avenue NW. Responding officers searched the immediate area, eventually locating an adult male with what appeared to be serious gunshot wounds outside of a residence in the 900 block of Gilmer Avenue NW. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made at this time regarding this incident. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.