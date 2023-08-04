Some new vehicles in region still sell for more than 20% above MSRP

| By

If you are thinking of buying a new car any time soon, be prepared to pay more than sticker price for almost any model on the market — in some cases, much more. The average difference is 8.7% which is very close to the national figure. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

CLICK HERE for the full national survey. Here are the local numbers:

New Cars Priced the Highest Above MSRP in Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA Rank Vehicle % Above MSRP $ Above MSRP 1 Jeep Wrangler 23.7% $9,640 2 Kia Rio 22.8% $3,953 3 Ford Mustang 20.1% $7,995 4 Jeep Gladiator 19.0% $8,584 5 Ram 1500 17.9% $8,811 Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA Average 8.7% $3,189