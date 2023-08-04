Some new vehicles in region still sell for more than 20% above MSRP

If you are thinking of buying a new car any time soon, be prepared to pay more than sticker price for almost any model on the market — in some cases, much more. The average difference is 8.7% which is very close to the national figure. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
CLICK HERE for the full national survey. Here are the local numbers:
|
New Cars Priced the Highest Above MSRP in Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA
|
Rank
|
Vehicle
|
% Above MSRP
|
$ Above MSRP
|
1
|
Jeep Wrangler
|
23.7%
|
$9,640
|
2
|
Kia Rio
|
22.8%
|
$3,953
|
3
|
Ford Mustang
|
20.1%
|
$7,995
|
4
|
Jeep Gladiator
|
19.0%
|
$8,584
|
5
|
Ram 1500
|
17.9%
|
$8,811
|
Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA Average
|
8.7%
|
$3,189
|
New Cars Priced Below/Closest to MSRP in Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA
|
Rank
|
Vehicle
|
% Above MSRP
|
$ Above MSRP
|
1
|
Jeep Grand Cherokee L
|
-1.9%
|
-$1,087
|
2
|
Mazda CX-90
|
0.6%
|
$306
|
3
|
Volkswagen ID.4
|
0.6%
|
$312
|
4
|
Volkswagen Taos
|
0.7%
|
$228
|
5
|
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|
1.0%
|
$526
|
Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA Average
|
8.7%
|
$3,189