Some new vehicles in region still sell for more than 20% above MSRP

If you are thinking of buying a new car any time soon, be prepared to pay more than sticker price for almost any model on the market — in some cases, much more. The average difference is 8.7% which is very close to the national figure. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

CLICK HERE for the full national survey. Here are the local numbers:

 

New Cars Priced the Highest Above MSRP in Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA

Rank

Vehicle

% Above MSRP

$ Above MSRP

1

Jeep Wrangler

23.7%

$9,640

2

Kia Rio

22.8%

$3,953

3

Ford Mustang

20.1%

$7,995

4

Jeep Gladiator

19.0%

$8,584

5

Ram 1500

17.9%

$8,811

Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA Average

8.7%

$3,189

 

New Cars Priced Below/Closest to MSRP in Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA

Rank

Vehicle

% Above MSRP

$ Above MSRP

1

Jeep Grand Cherokee L

-1.9%

-$1,087

2

Mazda CX-90

0.6%

$306

3

Volkswagen ID.4

0.6%

$312

4

Volkswagen Taos

0.7%

$228

5

Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1.0%

$526

Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA Average

8.7%

$3,189

