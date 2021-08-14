Man wounded, vehicles struck in downtown Roanoke shooting

NEWS RELEASE: On August 14, 2021 at approximately 2:15 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 400 block of Williamson Road SE [between Church Avenue and Franklin Road]. Responding officers located an adult male victim with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound in a vehicle in the area. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Officers located several vehicles that had also been damaged in the shooting. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time. This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.