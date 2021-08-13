Hokies sports tix going digital this Fall

(Hokiesports.com) BLACKSBURG – In an effort to provide a more convenient, sustainable and secure gameday experience, Virginia Tech Athletics will transition to mobile tickets for all ticketed athletic events, starting with the 2021 fall sports season.

With the introduction of an enhanced HokieSports mobile app and My Account portal, managing tickets on a mobile device has never been easier. Mobile ticketing will also help provide an additional level of security, guarding against the production of fraudulent and counterfeit tickets.

Beginning with Tech football’s season opener on Friday, Sept. 3, a majority of season tickets and all single game tickets, mini plans, flex tickets, Fan 4-Pack tickets, group tickets and StubHub tickets will be delivered digitally. Lane Stadium and Cassell Coliseum premium seating areas, as well as parking passes, will remain as physical tickets.