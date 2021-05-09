Man seriously injured during Roanoke shooting

On May 9, 2021 at approximately 2:40 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound outside of a business in the 4300 block of Williamson Road NE. Responding officers located an adult male lying in a parking lot with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound. RoanokeFire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.