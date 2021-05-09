Jason Miyares Wins GOP’s Attorney General Nomination

| By

Richmond, VA – Tonight, Jason Miyares won the Republican nomination for Attorney General. He will appear as the Republican Attorney General candidate on the November 2nd general election ballot.

Miyares attended elementary and high school in Virginia Beach, graduating with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from James Madison University and is a graduate of the College of William & Mary School of Law, where he served on the Honor Council. He is the Past President of Cape Henry Rotary where he was a Paul Harris Fellow, Past Chairman of the Hampton Roads Young Republicans, Founding Member of the Hampton Roads Federalist Society, Member of the Virginia Beach Bar Association, and a Member of Galilee Episcopal Church. He lives in Virginia Beach, with his wife Page Atkinson Miyares, an owner and broker at Atkinson Realty, a third-generation family owned business in the North End, their three daughters and their very lovable Golden Retriever, Buckley.

RPV Chairman Rich Anderson offered the following comment:

“I want to congratulate Jason on his victory this evening. Running for Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Virginia is no easy task, and this is a critical first step.

“I would also like to thank Chuck Smith, Jack White, and Leslie Haley for stepping up to the plate and participating in this convention. It gives me great hope for the future of the Republican Party of Virginia to see so many quality Republican candidates running for office.

“It is now time for Republicans to unite behind our nominee. It’s time to take back Virginia!”