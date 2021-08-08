Man injured during Roanoke shooting

| By

On August 8, 2021 at approximately 12:10 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 600 block of Orange Avenue NE. Responding officers located an adult male victim outside of a business in

the area with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Details about what led up to this incident are limited due to the victim’s

lack of cooperation. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made regarding this incident. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts

can remain anonymous.