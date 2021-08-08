Prisoner killed in cell was former Virginia businessman

| By

LAWRENCEVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia prisoner killed in his cell during an apparent attack by another inmate has been identified as a former Suffolk businessman.

Mark A. Grethen, 63, was the victim of an apparent homicide late Tuesday at Lawrenceville Correctional Center, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Grethen was about two decades into his 26-year sentence for sexually assaulting children when he was attacked, The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reported. His name wasn’t immediately released at the time of his death while officials contacted his family.

Grethen was convicted in 2001 for two counts each of forcible sodomy, aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties with a child, the newspaper reported.

The other inmate in the cell attack is serving a 22-year sentence for crimes including robbery, malicious wounding and assault by an inmate or probationer on an employee. The Department of Corrections has not named the apparent assailant.

After his conviction, Grethen was selected briefly by a national Republican group for an award based on his donations. But the award was rescinded when his crimes were made known, according to the newspaper.

Lawrenceville Correctional Center is Virginia’s only privatized prison.