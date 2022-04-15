Man facing charges connected to 2012 disappearance of Heather Hodges

| By

In April 2012, 22-year-old Heather Hodges was reported missing from her home on Shady Lane in Rocky Mount, Virginia. At the time, Ms. Hodges was living with her boyfriend, Paul “Scooter” Jordan II. Heather was reported missing, by Jordan, two days after she was last seen alive. Investigative efforts have included extensive searches, including the use of helicopters and canines, as well as interviews with countless friends, family, neighbors, and acquaintances. The case quickly turned from a missing person investigation into a criminal investigation and Paul “Scooter” Jordan II was identified as the primary person of interest. Over the next several years, a tremendous amount of time and effort was invested by numerous investigators and deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, as well as assistance from numerous other law enforcement agencies. Heather’s disappearance has always been an active investigation and has never been considered a cold case. Although much information and evidence was gathered, no criminal charges were made related to the case.

In July of 2017, Paul Jordan II was arrested on unrelated charges. Since that time, the investigation has continued, yielding significant additional evidence of Jordan’s involvement in Heather’s disappearance and death, although her body has not yet been located. Today, the Franklin County Circuit Court Special Grand Jury issued indictments for 49-year-old, Paul R. Jordan II. Jordan has been indicted on felony charges of second-degree murder and concealing a body. He is currently incarcerated at the Green Rock Correctional Center on unrelated charges, including seven years on an abduction by force conviction. Sheriff Overton would like to express gratitude for the members of the Office of the Sheriff, past and present, who have worked diligently over the past 10 years on this case to bring justice and provide closure for Ms. Hodges’ family and loved ones.

This remains an ongoing investigation and case, with no further details being released at this

time.