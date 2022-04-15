One person killed during Rocky Mount shooting

| By

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (April 14, 2022) – Rocky Mount Police responded to a shots fired call at 3:22 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the area of North Main Street and Circle Drive. Officers were notified that subjects had been shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered that two individuals had gunshot wounds. One gunshot wound victim was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The second victim was pronounced deceased on site and transported to the medical examiner’s office. Authorities have the suspected shooter in custody. It is believed that this is an isolated incident, and the community is not in any danger. The investigation into this incident is ongoing. There are no other known suspects at this time. Responding agencies were Rocky Mount Police Department, Franklin County Sheriffs Office, Virginia State Police, and Franklin County Public Safety.