Human remains discovered in Bent Mountain area

Thursday, April 14, 2022 — At 12:20 today (yesterday), Roanoke County Police responded to the 7500 block of Old Mill Rd (off Bent Mountain Rd) after a citizen called to report a human skull had been discovered. The Criminal Investigations Division responded with additional resources and conducted a search of the area. They were able to locate the rest of the human remains. This case remains under investigation, pending the identification of the remains by the Medical Examiner’s Office and notification to next of kin