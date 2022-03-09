Man dies after shooting in Northwest Roanoke

| By

From Roanoke City Police Department: On March 8, 2022 at approximately 4:47 p.m., the City of Roanoke E-911 Center advised Roanoke Police Officers of a gunshot wound in the 3800 block of Panorama Ave NW. upon arrival, responding officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The male was unresponsive when officers arrived. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim’s identity will be released after next-of-kin is properly notified. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made regarding this investigation. Further details on this investigation are limited at this time. This remains an ongoing homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous