Blustery outlook forces downtown Roanoke St. Patrick’s Day changes

A blustery weather forecast is throwing a monkey wrench into many downtown Roanoke events planned for Saturday. The annual parade is on, regardless of weather, but the Budweiser Clydesdales will not take part if there is any rain or snow at parade time. The Shamrock Festival is postponed for one week until Saturday, March 19th. Some restaurants are either shortening or postponing Saturday’s outdoor festivals. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

NOTE: This story was originally intended for release Friday morning, so there are some audio references to “tomorrow” instead of “Saturday”.