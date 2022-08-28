Man dies after I-81 tractor trailer crash

From Virginia State Police: Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday, (Aug 28) at 10:39 a.m. on Interstate 81 southbound at the 135.5-mile marker in Roanoke County.

A 2021 Kenworth tractor trailer was traveling south on Interstate 81, when the tractor trailer ran off the left side of the roadway, into the median and overturned.

The Kenworth was driven by Alan Everett Peck, 52, of Leesburg, FL. Mr. Peck was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. A passenger in the truck was injured and was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.