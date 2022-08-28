Roanoke Police looking for suspects following fatal shooting

| By

From Roanoke City Police: On August 28, 2022 at approximately 2:45 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of 10th Street NW. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared to be critical injuries in the parking lot of a business in the area. Officers rendered aid on scene until Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel arrived and transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Unfortunately, the man later succumbed to his injuries. His identity will be shared once next-of-kin is properly notified.

During this call, officers were notified that another adult male with gunshot wounds had arrived via personal vehicle at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Additional officers responded to the hospital to speak with the man, who had what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicates both men were involved in the incident that occurred outside of the business in the 1900 block of 10th Street NW. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made regarding this investigation. Further details are limited at this time. This remains an ongoing homicide investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.