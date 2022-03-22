Man and woman found shot near vehicle in NW Roanoke

| By

NEWS RELEASE: On March 21, 2022 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Hunt Avenue NW. Responding officers located two victims — an adult male and adult female — near a vehicle with what appeared to be serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported both victims to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Details about what led up to the incident are limited. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time. This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.