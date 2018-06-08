Lynchburg secondary schools to stock naloxone

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) – A central Virginia school district plans to start stocking the opioid overdose antidote naloxone in its secondary schools. The News & Advance reports the Central Virginia Health District will provide the medicine to Lynchburg City Schools at no cost. The school board approved a policy requiring employees to successfully complete a training before administering the drug. The training covers recognizing and dealing with overdoses and how to administer the medicine. Naloxone, which is also known by the brand-name Narcan, can quickly revive someone who has stopped breathing after overdosing on opioids.