50 years of memories: Open house Saturday at Cave Spring High

The one and only bid to renovate and expand Cave Spring High School came in at $17 million more than budgeted – about 50 per cent higher than the projected cost. School officials indicate they will look at ways to reduce the cost. The work is supposed to begin this summer, and presuming it begins in some form, school officials will conduct a “last look” open house there tomorrow from 10:00 or 2:00. It will feature displays of school history — and a look at what is planned to come next. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

