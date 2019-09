Liberty president reported to claim criminal conspiracy against him

| By

Liberty University’s official Twitter account is retweeting a story from Hill.TV that college President Jerry Falwell Junior alleges a criminal conspiracy against him by former Liberty board members. Falwell is quoted as saying he is sharing information with the FBI about stolen emails at the hands of a small group of people seeking to damage his reputation. This comes one day after a lengthy story in Politico alleged a culture of fear at Liberty.