Botetourt County leaders surprised at Ballast Point restaurant closing

| By

Botetourt County leaders say they were taken entirely by surprise in learning Ballast Point plans to close its kitchen and tasting room at the end of the month. County Executive Gary Larrowe says in a statement the facility has been a good draw for visitors to the county, calling it “one of the premier destinations in the region”, bringing in visitors from around the world.

BOTETOURT COUNTY NEWS RELEASE: On Tuesday, September 10th, Botetourt County officials were notified by Ballast Point and its owner Constellation Brands that the Constellation Brands production facility will continue to operate in Botetourt County. However, county leaders were informed that the Daleville restaurant and other front end services will close at the end of the month of September. This decision directly impacts twenty-five (25) full and part-time positions and sixteen (16) temporary employees. The production facility will remain in use. County Administration and the Department of Economic Development have reached out to company officials in order to assess the situation and will continue to be in contact during this time.

“This move comes as a total surprise to the County and to the community,” said County Administrator Gary Larrowe. “Ballast Point has been a great corporate citizen and draw for visitors to the County, which makes this decision all the more impactful.”

Ballast Point established its restaurant and production facility in Botetourt County in 2016. In that time, it has grown to be one of the premier destinations in the region and received visitors from around the country and world. The production facility will continue to provide Ballast Point beers to East Coast markets. The Daleville production facility represents a key location for Constellation Brands to manufacture these product lines as well as flavored malt beverages and hard seltzers distributed nationally.