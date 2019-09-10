Ballast Point Tap Room closing in Daleville

| By

Ballast Point Tap Room and Restaurant in Daleville is closing: (from the company) As seen throughout the beer industry, growth in craft beer is being driven largely by local brands. With that, we are appropriately reallocating Ballast Point investments to drive growth in core local markets. We thank the local Daleville community, its surrounding neighbors and our taproom employees for their support and dedication over past couple of years.

We will continue to make a positive impact to the local economy through the operation of the Daleville brewing facility, which represents a robust hub for Constellation’s future innovation in support of our specialty portfolio.” The taproom and retail location will be closing at the end of the month while the brewing facility will remain open, according to a spokeswoman with Constellation Brands. (first reported by WSLS-10)

(from Botetourt County) On Tuesday, September 10th, Botetourt County officials were notified by Ballast Point and its owner Constellation Brands that the Constellation Brands production facility will continue to operate in Botetourt County. However, county leaders were informed that the Daleville restaurant and other front end services will close at the end of the month of September. This decision directly impacts twenty five full and part time positions and sixteen temporary employees. The production facility will remain in use. County Administration and the Department of Economic Development have reached out to company officials in order to assess the situation and will continue to be in contact during this time. “This move comes as a total surprise to the County and to the community,” said County Administrator Gary Larrowe. “Ballast Point has been a great corporate citizen and draw for visitors to the County, which makes this decision all the more impactful.”

”