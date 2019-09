Roanoke County taking the long view on economic development

Some people want to see “game changers” like what’s happened in Roanoke City with downtown housing or the Virginia Tech-Carilion campus – but Roanoke County is making the case that it is paving the way for major economic development-even issuing an in-house report on “wins” the last 5 years. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

