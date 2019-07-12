I-81 to close tonight in Botetourt for power line replacement

FROM VDOT: SALEM – A brief closure of approximately 15 to 30 minutes is planned for tonight on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County at mile marker 151 starting around 8:30 p.m. All southbound and northbound lanes will be blocked while an overhead power line spanning I-81 is replaced. Drivers should expect delays in both directions of I-81 where police will be controlling traffic using mobile lane closures. To implement the traffic control, police will start slowing down traffic on I-81 at mile marker 146 northbound and mile marker 156 southbound. In addition, the ramp onto northbound I-81 at exit 150 and the ramp onto southbound I-81 at exit 156 will be closed temporarily. The rolling mobile restrictions and ramp closures will be removed as soon as conditions are deemed safe by the utility company replacing the power line.