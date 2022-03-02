Governor Youngkin to speak at Liberty this month

| By

NEWS RELEASE: Lynchburg, VA —Liberty University Campus Pastor Jonathan Falwell announced today that newly elected Governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin will speak at Convocation on March 25.

Youngkin’s visit will be part of the Helms School of Government’s previously scheduled public policy conference to be held March 24-26.

Prior to his election as Virginia’s 74th governor, Youngkin worked for 25 years at the Carlyle Group, a private equity firm, where he served as CEO from 2018-2020.

“I am pleased to speak at Liberty University to the next generation of Virginia’s leaders,” Youngkin said. “As your governor, I am committed to preserving liberty, lowering the costs of Virginians, ensuring safe communities, and preparing our students for a successful future.”

The Convocation begins at 10:30 a.m. in the Vines Center and willbe streamed on Liberty’s main Facebook page and the Office of Spiritual Development Facebook page.

School of Government Dean Robert Hurt will join Youngkin on the stage for a discussion concerning the topics of the conference. Hurtserved in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Virginia’s Fifth District, from 2011–2017.

This is the second year the Helms School has hosted the conference. More than 100 students, faculty, and friends of Liberty will present research on legal and regulatory issues, upholding liberty and justice, and other related topics. Panelists will include members of the Family Research Council, Department of Defense, Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, Heritage Leadership Foundation, and more. The conference is sponsored by the Helms School and theJournal of Statesmanship and Public Policy.

“We are truly grateful to have Governor Youngkin participate in Convocation along with our conference,” Hurt said. “This is an important time for Virginia and our nation, and we are hopeful and excited that the conference will advance important ideas for the good of our country and the Commonwealth.”

The conference is open to the public, and guests are encouraged to registeronline.